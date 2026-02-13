Bills on 3 Administrative Mergers Pass Standing Committee

Photo : KBS News

Special bills on the administrative mergers of major regional hub cities passed a parliamentary standing committee on Thursday, paving the way for the central government to move forward in its effort to combat regional decline and counter the population concentration in the Seoul metropolitan area.The Public Administration and Security Committee approved three bills regarding the merger of South Chungcheong Province and Daejeon in the country’s central region, South Jeolla Province and Gwangju in the southwest, and Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province in the southeast.The bills would grant the integrated special cities the same level of status as the capital, Seoul, and would guarantee corresponding financial support and administrative authority.The committee passed the bills following a heated partisan discussion, with the main opposition People Power Party accusing the ruling Democratic Party(DP) of hastily pushing forward with the legislation.Progressive Basic Income Party Rep. Yong Hye-in also slammed the DP for insufficient efforts to invite opinions from fellow lawmakers, relevant ministries, experts and the public.DP Rep. Youn Kun-young, the panel’s vice chair representing the ruling side, acknowledged having expedited the legislative procedures to meet the merger deadline to elect the heads of the new integrated cities in the June 3 local elections.DP-affiliated panel chair Shin Jeong-hoon, who also recognized insufficiencies in the bills’ deliberation, called for a task force under the Office of Government Policy Coordination to supplement anything left out in the review and other necessary support measures.