Ex-DP Chief Song Sees Convictions Overturned in Election Bribery, Illegal Political Fund Case

Photo : YONHAP News

An appellate court has overturned bribery and other convictions for former ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil in connection with allegations that he handed out cash in envelopes in a bid to secure victory in the party leadership race in 2021 and accepted illegal political funds.On Friday the Seoul High Court acquitted Song of charges under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, the Political Parties Act and the Political Funds Act.The ruling is a reversal of a lower court’s decision regarding some of the charges that put the former DP chief behind bars.Just like the lower court, the appeals court found Song not guilty of violating the Political Parties Act after deeming inadmissible a mobile phone audio file held by former DP Deputy Secretary-General Lee Jung-geun.But unlike the lower court, it also did not recognize the admissibility of seized evidence to back charges of accepting illegal political funds through an external organization, saying the prosecution obtained that evidence without the proper warrant.Song had been accused of involvement in the distribution of cash envelopes totaling 66-point-five million won, or around 46-thousand U.S. dollars, to sitting DP lawmakers and regional party heads between March and April 2021.He was also accused of accepting 863 million won in illegal political funds from a sponsor group outside the party, of which 40 million won was allegedly a bribe in return for a business favor for Park Yong-ha, former head of the Yeosu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.