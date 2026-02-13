Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Authorities Suspect Illegal Livestock Imports Caused Spike in African Swine Fever Outbreak

Written: 2026-02-13 15:23:17Updated: 2026-02-13 15:24:09

Authorities Suspect Illegal Livestock Imports Caused Spike in African Swine Fever Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities suspect that illegal imports of livestock products could have resulted in the entry of the African swine fever virus that triggered an epidemic in the country this year.

According to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters, a total of 14 cases of African swine fever have been confirmed this year, including the latest cases in Hongseong, South Chungcheong, Jeongeup, North Jeolla and Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang.

The tally is the same as the count from 2019, the first year the viral disease was reported in the country, and more than double last year's six cases.

The headquarters said interim findings from an epidemiological survey verified a possibility of the virus' entry through illegal livestock imports.

Authorities have heightened monitoring of the outbreaks as the latest cases include Hongseong, an area with the largest concentration of pig farms in the nation.

Their recent crackdown of foreign food product sellers nationwide found four unregistered processed pork imports at one location, and the African swine fever viral gene was detected in three of the products.
 
The investigation is also focusing on potential transmissions through stock feed and additives, livestock equipment and underground water supplies.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >