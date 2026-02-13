Menu Content

Politics

Labor Ministry Files Criminal Charges against Popular Bagel Firm CEO

Written: 2026-02-13 17:28:22Updated: 2026-02-13 18:45:08

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor ministry has filed criminal charges against London Bagel Museum(LBM) CEO Kang Kwan-ku and slapped fines on the bagel chain, which is a popular spot among young people and foreign tourists. 

The ministry unveiled its decision Friday as it announced the results of its audit of LBM and its 18 affiliates, launched after a 26-year-old employee was found dead in July at a lodging for employees of the bagel company’s Incheon branch. 

The ministry said it decided to file criminal charges against Kang on suspicion of violating the Labor Standards Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

Kang is suspected of instructing some employees to work overtime exceeding 12 hours per week and forcing workers to sign written pledges to pay 100 million won, or 69-thousand U.S. dollars, if they leaked trade secrets. 

The ministry said its audit found that in addition to the deceased Incheon employee, six more at the bagel company were found to have each worked more than 70 hours per week.

The ministry also slapped a fine of 801 million won on LBM after uncovering more than 60 cases of misconduct, including failure to provide pay statements.
