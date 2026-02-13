Gov't Pushing Effort to Execute MOU for $350 Bln Investment in US

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is accelerating procedures to execute a memorandum of understanding(MOU) for Seoul's 350-billion-U.S. dollar investment in America as part of the two sides' trade agreement last year amid the Trump administration's renewed pressure to raise tariffs.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Friday that an inaugural session of the MOU's execution committee was held earlier in the day to launch a review of investment projects as a related special law is pending at the National Assembly.During Friday's panel meeting, officials checked up on the enforcement trends under the bilateral tariff agreement and discussed the direction and procedures of the investment review.Aside from the 150-billion-dollar investment in U.S. shipbuilding, 200 billion dollars worth of investment are likely to be made in the areas of energy, nuclear power, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence(AI).Seoul intends to deliver its position to Washington once the review is completed.Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would raise tariffs on South Korean imports back up from 15 to 25 percent, accusing the country's parliament of not moving fast enough to approve their bilateral trade deal.