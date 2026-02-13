Menu Content

Science

Fine Dust Levels Likely to Be High in Seoul Metro area Saturday amid Warm Temperatures

Written: 2026-02-13 17:42:56Updated: 2026-02-13 19:08:02

Photo : YONHAP News

Fine dust levels will likely be high in the Seoul metro area and parts of Gangwon Province on Saturday, when the Lunar New Year holidays begin. 

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, fine dust concentrations are set to reach “very bad” levels for Seoul and surrounding regions as well as Gangwon’s western inland regions. 

Most areas outside the southern regions will see “bad” fine dust levels. 

For fine particulate matter, a concentration of 36 to 75 micrograms per cubic meter is considered “bad,” while anything above 75 micrograms per cubic meter is considered “very bad.”

Morning lows will stand between minus two and plus six degrees Celsius, similar to Friday’s. 

Seoul will see morning temperatures stand at three degrees.

Afternoon highs will range between nine and 17 degrees, or one to three degrees warmer than Friday. 

Seoul’s afternoon high will stand at eleven degrees. 

The weather agency forecast that the holiday period, which will run through Wednesday, will not see any freezing weather.
