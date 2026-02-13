Ex-First Lady’s Confidant Lee Jong-ho Gets 18 Months for Violating Attorney-at-Law Act

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Blackpearl Invest CEO Lee Jong-ho, a close confidant of former first lady Kim Keon-hee, has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison for violating the Attorney-at-Law Act by deceiving a key figure in the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case.On Friday the Seoul Central District Court handed down the prison term and a forfeiture of 79-point-one million won, or around 55-thousand U.S. dollars.The court convicted the former CEO of accepting 79-point-one million won between June 2022 and February 2023 from Lee Jeong-pil, an alleged bank account manager to the former first lady and a key player in the Deutsch Motors scandal, in return for a false promise to help him secure a lighter sentence.Lee Jong-ho had asked the court to dismiss his case on the grounds that the special counsel team in charge of the former first lady investigation overstepped its authority under the Act on the Appointment of Independent Prosecutor.The former CEO managed Kim’s bank account during the years when Deutsch Motors was embroiled in the stock manipulation case and is suspected of being its “control tower.”