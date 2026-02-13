FM Cho Visits Camp Humphreys for Talks with USFK Commander

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun visited Camp Humphreys, the main U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province Friday for talks with USFK Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, the meeting was arranged at Brunson's invitation last month during their luncheon with the visiting Under Secretary of War for Policy Eldridge Colby.Cho's visit, which is the first in his current position and the first by a South Korean foreign minister in more than six years, also signified Seoul's unwavering support for the USFK as a symbol and foundation of the alliance and reaffirmed the allies' firm coordination.At the meeting, Cho asked Brunson, who also heads the Combined Forces Command, to continue to play an active role in ensuring that the allies' combined defense posture stays firm through close cooperation.Brunson, for his part, pledged to fulfill his role to further strengthen the alliance under the changing security environment, and to continue to assess and reinforce the allies' readiness posture through the joint military exercises.