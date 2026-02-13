Traffic Accidents on Expressways involving Cruise Control Sharply Rising

Photo : Korea Road Traffic Authority

Traffic accidents involving the use of adaptive cruise control(ACC) on expressways have sharply increased.The Samsung Traffic Safety Research Institute said Friday that there were 290 accidents on expressways involving the ACC function in the past six years, with the annual count increasing six-point-seven times from 15 in 2020 to 101 in 2025.The data comes from an analysis of ACC-related accidents among drivers with auto insurance subscription to Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance.Sixty-two-point-one percent of the accidents involved vehicles departing from lanes, and 18-point-six percent occurred after the ACC-operating vehicle failed to avoid a cut-in maneuver.Most of the accidents took place under favorable weather conditions and were largely due to carelessness on the driver's part.The proportion of the advanced driver assistance system(ADAS) installation among vehicles in South Korea rose from 29 percent in 2022 to 41 percent as of 2024.