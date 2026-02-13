Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

Figure Skater Cha Jun-hwan Finishes 4th in Men's Singles at 2026 Winter Olympics

Written: 2026-02-14 10:55:25Updated: 2026-02-14 14:50:56

Figure Skater Cha Jun-hwan Finishes 4th in Men's Singles at 2026 Winter Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Cha Jun-hwan finished fourth in the men’s singles figure skating at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, marking the best Olympic performance by a South Korean figure skater in the men's division.

Cha scored a combined 181-point-two points Friday local time, at the Milano Ice Skating Arena - 95-point-16 points in the technical element score and 87-point-04 points in the program component score with a one-point deduction.

Combined with 92-point-72 points from Wednesday's short program, Cha scored a total 273-point-92 points, ranking behind Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov, Japan's Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato.

Cha was only zero-point-98 points behind the bronze medalist Sato.

The 24-year-old successfully landed a quadruple salchow to “Balada para un Loco” by the Italian singer Milva, but fell trying to land a quadruple toe loop and lost four-point-75 points in the grade of execution.

Though he flawlessly completed a triple lutz-triple loop combination, a triple axel, and a triple flip-single euler-triple salchow combination jump, Cha was called for an under-rotation on landing of a triple axel-double axel sequence jump, losing zero-point-34 in GOE.

This was Cha's third Olympic competition after ranking 15th at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and fifth at the 2022 Beijing Games.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >