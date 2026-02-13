Figure Skater Cha Jun-hwan Finishes 4th in Men's Singles at 2026 Winter Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Cha Jun-hwan finished fourth in the men’s singles figure skating at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, marking the best Olympic performance by a South Korean figure skater in the men's division.Cha scored a combined 181-point-two points Friday local time, at the Milano Ice Skating Arena - 95-point-16 points in the technical element score and 87-point-04 points in the program component score with a one-point deduction.Combined with 92-point-72 points from Wednesday's short program, Cha scored a total 273-point-92 points, ranking behind Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov, Japan's Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato.Cha was only zero-point-98 points behind the bronze medalist Sato.The 24-year-old successfully landed a quadruple salchow to “Balada para un Loco” by the Italian singer Milva, but fell trying to land a quadruple toe loop and lost four-point-75 points in the grade of execution.Though he flawlessly completed a triple lutz-triple loop combination, a triple axel, and a triple flip-single euler-triple salchow combination jump, Cha was called for an under-rotation on landing of a triple axel-double axel sequence jump, losing zero-point-34 in GOE.This was Cha's third Olympic competition after ranking 15th at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and fifth at the 2022 Beijing Games.