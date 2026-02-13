Approx. 720,000 People Set to Travel Overseas during Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

Approximately 720-thousand people are set to travel overseas during the Lunar New Year holiday.According to Incheon International Airport Corporation Saturday, 718-thousand-880 are expected to depart from Incheon Airport for a foreign country between February 13 and 18, with the largest number of 185-thousand-432 travelers heading to Japan.China had the second-largest number at 123-thousand-486 people, followed by 204-thousand-84 expected to visit countries in Southeast Asia, and 35-thousand-740 departing for Europe.Overseas departures are likely to peak on Saturday at 130-thousand-675.The airport operator will enforce special measures during the holiday, such as preparing reserve parking space to meet increased demand and dispatching personnel during peak hours to reinforce management of traffic congestion around the airport.Airport authorities advised travelers to use public transportation and its smart services to avoid the traffic congestion.