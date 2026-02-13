KBS: 65% of S. Koreans Approve of Pres. Lee's Handling of State Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

A KBS survey conducted ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday says that more than six out of ten South Koreans say President Lee Jae Myung is doing a good job eight months into his five-year presidency.A KBS survey of one-thousand-12 adults nationwide conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, showed that 65 percent of people in the country positively assessed Lee's handling of state affairs, compared to 27 percent that expressed dissatisfaction.The positive response jumped six percentage points from a month earlier, while the negative assessment dropped four percentage points.Of those that approved, more than half cited the administration's policies concerning the economy and bread-and-butter issues, followed by communication with the public and the media.Policies on the economy and public livelihoods was also the most cited reason by those that disapproved, and the government's diplomacy and trade policy was mentioned by over 20 percent.Asked about the efficacy of Lee's real estate policy, half of the respondents anticipated effectiveness, ten percentage points higher than those that didn't.Sixty-five percent approved of a decision to end the grace period for a heavier capital gains tax on multi-homeowners, and more than half supported the government's increase in real estate holding taxation.Regarding Seoul's tariff negotiation with Washington, over half said it was doing a good job and that the government should respond to the Trump administration's unilateral demands in a calm manner.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.