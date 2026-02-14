Traffic Congestion Begins on Expressways as 5-Day Lunar New Year Holiday Kicks Off

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Traffic congestion began on the nation's expressways from the early morning hours of Saturday, with an average traffic volume of four-point-88 million forecast on the first day of the five-day Lunar New Year holiday. Authorities expected the day's congestion to ease after 6 p.m.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Traffic congestion began on the nation's expressways from 6 a.m. Saturday, the first day of the five-day Lunar New Year holiday.Authorities expect approximately 460-thousand vehicles to depart from the capital area Saturday for various regions around the country, and another 370-thousand heading in the opposite direction to the capital region.Nationwide traffic volume of around four-point-88 million is estimated on Saturday.The Korea Expressway Corporation expects congestion on highways to ease after 6 p.m. after peaking around noon.As of 11:30 a.m., it was estimated to take five hours and 50 minutes from Seoul to Busan in the southeast, four hours and 40 minutes to the southwestern city of Gwangju, and two hours and 40 minutes to the central city of Daejeon.Officials expected a travel time of three hours and 40 minutes from Seoul to the eastern city of Gangneung, and four hours and 50 minutes to Daegu in the southeast.In the opposite direction, it was predicted to take five hours and ten minutes from Busan to Seoul, three hours and 20 minutes from Gwangju, one hour and 40 minutes from Daejeon, two hours and 40 minutes from Gangneung and four hours and ten minutes from Daegu.Expressway tolls will be exempt for four days between Sunday and Wednesday.Travelers are advised to check the Korea Expressway Corporation website or navigation apps for traffic conditions in advance, and to search for detours in preparation for possible congestion.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.