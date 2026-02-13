Cuba Reaffirms Commitment to Ties With S. Korea on 2nd Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

Cuba has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with South Korea as the two countries mark the second anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.On Saturday, Cuba's Foreign Ministry posted an image of the South Korean and Cuban flags side by side on its social media accounts, saying it was commemorating the second anniversary of diplomatic ties.The ministry also reiterated Havana's intention to expand bilateral cooperation.The South Korean Embassy in Cuba said on its website that the establishment of diplomatic relations represented a meaningful step toward building a new relationship based on mutual trust and respect, expressing hope that the two nations would continue to deepen their ties through exchanges and cooperation across various fields.Cuba became the final Latin American nation to formalize relations with South Korea when the two countries established diplomatic ties on February 14, 2024.South Korea officially opened its embassy in Havana's Miramar Business Center in January last year, while Cuba established its diplomatic mission in Seoul's Jung-gu district in June.