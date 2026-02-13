Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Gov't Set to Form Task Force to Support US Investment Committee

Written: 2026-02-15 11:48:47Updated: 2026-02-15 12:17:45

Gov't Set to Form Task Force to Support US Investment Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has begun forming a working‑level task force to support a temporary pan‑government committee launched to implement South Korea's investment pledges to the United States.

According to trade authorities on Saturday, work is underway to establish the task force, which will assist the implementation committee for the South Korea-U.S. strategic investment memorandum of understanding.

The committee, chaired by Industry Minister Kim Jung‑kwan, was launched Friday to expedite investment in the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump said last month he would reinstate 25 percent tariffs on South Korea, citing delays in Seoul's passage of a special investment bill needed for South Korea to invest 350 billion dollars in the United States.

At its inaugural meeting, the committee reviewed updates on the implementation of the recent bilateral tariff agreement and discussed potential U.S. investment projects and the procedures required to move them forward.

The committee then began assembling a working group made up of officials dispatched from relevant ministries and agencies, along with financial, legal and market experts who will assess the feasibility of candidate projects.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >