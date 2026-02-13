Gov't Set to Form Task Force to Support US Investment Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has begun forming a working‑level task force to support a temporary pan‑government committee launched to implement South Korea's investment pledges to the United States.According to trade authorities on Saturday, work is underway to establish the task force, which will assist the implementation committee for the South Korea-U.S. strategic investment memorandum of understanding.The committee, chaired by Industry Minister Kim Jung‑kwan, was launched Friday to expedite investment in the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump said last month he would reinstate 25 percent tariffs on South Korea, citing delays in Seoul's passage of a special investment bill needed for South Korea to invest 350 billion dollars in the United States.At its inaugural meeting, the committee reviewed updates on the implementation of the recent bilateral tariff agreement and discussed potential U.S. investment projects and the procedures required to move them forward.The committee then began assembling a working group made up of officials dispatched from relevant ministries and agencies, along with financial, legal and market experts who will assess the feasibility of candidate projects.