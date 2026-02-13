US, Japan Vow Closer Coordination with Like-Minded Partners including S. Korea

Photo : AP / Yonhap

The top diplomats of the United States and Japan held talks in Germany on Saturday ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's planned visit to Washington next month.According to Japan's Foreign Ministry, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu met for about 30 minutes on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.The ministry said the two sides agreed to further strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the bilateral alliance.They also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening coordination with like‑minded partners, including South Korea and the Quad – a security framework comprising the United States, Japan, Australia and India – in pursuit of a free and open Indo‑Pacific.In opening remarks, Motegi said Japan intends to work with the United States to open a new chapter in the history of the alliance as the "free and open Indo‑Pacific" concept marks its tenth anniversary this year.The ministry said the two diplomats also discussed the implementation of bilateral agreements related to tariff negotiations, cooperation on economic security including critical minerals, and regional issues such as North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.