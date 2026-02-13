Air Quality Poor, Dry Conditions Persist Across Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

Cloudy skies are forecast for the central regions and the Jeolla provinces on Sunday before clearing in the afternoon, with clouds expected to return at night.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, morning lows on Monday are expected to range from minus six to five degrees Celsius nationwide, about four to eight degrees lower than Sunday.Afternoon highs Monday will range from three to 13 degrees, also four to nine degrees lower than Sunday, with Seoul expected to reach six degrees.Dry‑weather advisories remain in effect for the east coast of Gangwon Province as well as Busan, Ulsan and parts of North Gyeongsang Province, where extremely dry conditions have heightened wildfire concerns.Meanwhile, fine dust concentrations, currently at "bad" levels in the central regions as well as North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang Provinces, are expected to gradually decline from Sunday night.Most regions will see generally cloudy skies Monday before conditions clear from the morning, while rain or snow is expected mainly along the east coast.