Realmeter: Lee’s Approval Rating Rises to 56.5% amid Popular Stance on Real Estate

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating has risen for three consecutive weeks and now stands at 56-point-five percent.According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-524 adults nationwide between February 9 and 13, 56-point-five percent of the respondents said Lee was doing a good job in state affairs, up zero-point-seven percentage point from the previous poll.Thirty-eight-point-nine percent expressed dissatisfaction, down zero-point-two percent.Four-point-six percent said they did not know.Realmeter said Lee’s criticism of the tax privileges enjoyed by multi-homeowners and his strong resolve to eradicate real estate speculation garnered a positive response, together with the benchmark KOSPI breaking the five-thousand-500 mark, which helped build public trust.Another survey of one-thousand-nine adults, conducted Thursday and Friday, showed that 44-point-eight percent of the respondents supported the ruling Democratic Party, while the main opposition People Power Party won support from 36-point-one percent.Both surveys, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points for the poll on the president’s performance, and three-point-one percentage points for the one on the political parties.