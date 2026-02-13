Menu Content

Science

Rain, Snow Forecast along East Coast; Authorities Urge Caution over Holiday

Written: 2026-02-16 14:31:21Updated: 2026-02-16 14:33:02

Rain, Snow Forecast along East Coast; Authorities Urge Caution over Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain or snow is in the forecast for the eastern coastal areas, the mountains of Gangwon and North Gyeongsang provinces, and the southeastern cities of Busan and Ulsan until the early hours of Lunar New Year’s Day, which falls Tuesday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) says up to eight centimeters of snow can be expected in Gangwon Province’s coastal and mountainous regions, and up to three centimeters in the northeastern mountains of North Gyeongsang Province.

Should there be rain, up to 15 millimeters is projected for the coastal areas in Gangwon Province, and around five millimeters in the northern coastal and mountainous regions in North Gyeongsang Province.

The KMA called for extra caution over the holiday in case of icy roads and thin ice.
 
Morning lows are expected to range between minus seven and plus four degrees Celsius, up to five degrees lower than Monday’s.

Daytime highs are expected to be similar to or slightly higher than Monday’s, ranging between four and 13 degrees.
