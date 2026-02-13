N. Korea Builds Homes for Families of Soldiers Killed during Russia Deployment

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has built homes in a new residential district of Pyongyang for the families of soldiers who were killed during deployment to Russia in support of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine.The state-run Korean Central News Agency said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony Sunday, along with his daughter Ju-ae, to mark the completion of Saeppyol Street in Pyongyang’s Hwasong district.Kim said the project’s completion embodies the country’s strength and symbolizes the greatness of its people, and called the new street a source of honor and pride.The regime leader said the ruling party and the regime will ensure that the bereaved families lead proud lives and receive preferential treatment from the state and attention from society.Kim bowed to the bereaved family members when handing over the deeds to the new homes, and he visited some of the families who lost loved ones in the Russia-Ukraine war.Kim, who announced the housing project in August, is seen as trying to legitimize the troop deployment and drum up public support ahead of a ruling Workers’ Party congress expected later this month.