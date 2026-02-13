Snowboarder Choi Ga-on’s Olympic Halfpipe Win among The Athletic’s 7 Midpoint Superlative Moments

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. outlet has included South Korean snowboarder Choi Ga-on’s victory in the women’s halfpipe event at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics as one of the seven superlative moments midway through the quadrennial games’ 17-day run.In a daily newsletter Monday, The Athletic talked about the competitive drama during the women’s snowboarding halfpipe event early Friday, Korea Standard Time.The outlet said American snowboarder Chloe Kim, the two-time defending champion, seemed very likely to win her third consecutive gold in the halfpipe category, describing Kim’s 88-point score in two of the three runs as “comfortably best in class.”But the 17-year-old Choi, according to the outlet, put on a brilliant display and posted a 90-point-25, and Kim, needing to answer, fell on her last run.The other major Olympic moments included American figure skater Ilia Malinin’s shocking fall on the ice and descent to eighth place after carrying the lead in men’s singles, and veteran U.S. alpine skier Lindsey Vonn’s devastating crash and injury during a race.The 2026 Winter Olympics are set to close on February 23, Korea Standard Time.