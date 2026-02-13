Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

Snowboarder Choi Ga-on’s Olympic Halfpipe Win among The Athletic’s 7 Midpoint Superlative Moments

Written: 2026-02-16 15:42:35Updated: 2026-02-16 16:49:52

Snowboarder Choi Ga-on’s Olympic Halfpipe Win among The Athletic’s 7 Midpoint Superlative Moments

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. outlet has included South Korean snowboarder Choi Ga-on’s victory in the women’s halfpipe event at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics as one of the seven superlative moments midway through the quadrennial games’ 17-day run.

In a daily newsletter Monday, The Athletic talked about the competitive drama during the women’s snowboarding halfpipe event early Friday, Korea Standard Time.

The outlet said American snowboarder Chloe Kim, the two-time defending champion, seemed very likely to win her third consecutive gold in the halfpipe category, describing Kim’s 88-point score in two of the three runs as “comfortably best in class.”

But the 17-year-old Choi, according to the outlet, put on a brilliant display and posted a 90-point-25, and Kim, needing to answer, fell on her last run.

The other major Olympic moments included American figure skater Ilia Malinin’s shocking fall on the ice and descent to eighth place after carrying the lead in men’s singles, and veteran U.S. alpine skier Lindsey Vonn’s devastating crash and injury during a race.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are set to close on February 23, Korea Standard Time.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >