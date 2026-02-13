Cultural Events Starting in August to Promote UNESCO-Listed Gaya Tumuli

Photo : YONHAP News

A series of exhibits, performances and experiential learning programs will take place in August and September to promote the historical and cultural value of the UNESCO-listed Gaya Tumuli.An incorporated foundation in charge of the burial grounds and the Korea Heritage Service will together inject approximately two-point-nine billion won, or around two million U.S. dollars, from state and local government budgets to host the events between August 28 and September 10.The events will be held at the Gaya Tumuli, which consist of seven burial mounds from Korea’s ancient Gaya confederacy from the first to the sixth centuries.They are located in Gimhae, Haman, Goseong, Hapcheon and Changnyeong in South Gyeongsang Province, Goryeong in North Gyeongsang Province and Namwon in North Jeolla Province.The foundation plans to publicly recruit the chief director of the opening ceremony and other events by February 25.The state heritage agency holds such events annually to promote the country’s UNESCO-inscribed heritage sites, and this is the first time the focus will be on the Gaya Tumuli, which were added to the list in 2023.