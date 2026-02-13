Menu Content

Kim Jong-un Absent in Officials' Visit to Mausoleum to Mark Birth Anniv. of Kim Jong-il

Written: 2026-02-17 13:01:34Updated: 2026-02-17 14:23:16

Kim Jong-un Absent in Officials' Visit to Mausoleum to Mark Birth Anniv. of Kim Jong-il

North Korea's senior officials visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Monday to mark the occasion of the 84th birth anniversary of the country's late leader Kim Jong-il.

The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that high-ranking officials, including Premier Pak Thae-song, ruling Workers' Party secretary Jo Yong-won and Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, had paid their respects. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was not among the officials who visited the mausoleum where North Korea’s founder Kim Il-sung and his son, Kim Jong-il, lie in state. 

Kim Jong-un had previously visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in 2025 after four years. 

It added that other events to mark the birth anniversary of Kim Jong-il, including the "3rd February 16 People's Arts Festival," will run through Wednesday in the East Pyongyang Grand Theater and Hamhung Grand Theater in Pyongyang.
