N. Korea Says Reached Goal of Building 50,000 Homes in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has stated it completed building 50-thousand homes in Pyongyang, meeting its top goal of the past five years.North Korean media outlets, including the state-run Korean Central News Agency, said Tuesday that its leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter Ju-ae attended a ceremony on Monday to mark the completion of ten-thousand units in Hwasong District.As one of its key projects, the Kim Jong-un regime launched the housing development plan in 2021 to build ten-thousand units per year in the capital through 2025 to address housing problems.At the ceremony, Kim said based on the transformative achievements and experiences achieved during the past five years, more ambitious visions and goals will be specified in the upcoming ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.In covering Monday's dedication ceremony, North Korean media outlets actively released images of Kim Ju-ae hugging and congratulating new tenants.Some observers say such coverage is apparently intended to make clear to the North Korean people that Kim Ju-ae is a strong contender for the succession of the Baekdu bloodline, which refers to a three-generation lineage of the nation’s leadership running from founder Kim Il-sung to Kim Jong-il and Kim Jong-un.