Heavy Highway Traffic Continues As Lunar New Year Holiday Ends

Traffic has been slow on expressways leading to Seoul on Wednesday, the last day of the five-day Lunar New Year holiday, as a large number of people return home.The Korea Expressway Corporation estimates that as of two p.m., a trip to Seoul will take up to six hours and ten minutes if departing from Busan, five hours and ten minutes from Daegu, four hours and 30 minutes from Gwangju, two hours and 50 minutes from Gangneung, and two hours and 40 minutes from Daejeon.Outbound travel times will total five hours to Busan, four hours to Daegu, three hours and 20 minutes to Gwangju, two hours and 40 minutes to Gangneung, and one hour and 50 minutes to Daejeon.The corporation expects congestion on Seoul-bound routes to peak between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and ease between 11 p.m. and midnight, with outbound traffic remaining relatively smooth.Approximately four-point-85 million vehicles are expected to be on the road nationwide on Wednesday, down by more than one million from the previous day.