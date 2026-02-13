Kim Yo-jong 'Highly Appreciates' Seoul's Statement on Drone Incursions

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said she “highly appreciated” South Korea’s unification minister for expressing regret and pledging measures to prevent drone incursions into the North.In a statement to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, Kim Yo-jong said she highly appreciated South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young's official acknowledgment of the South’s drone intrusion into North Korean airspace, statement of regret and commitment to preventing further incidents.Kim Yo-jong, however, stressed that if any violation of North Korea’s sovereignty were to happen again, regardless of who was responsible or what means were used, those involved would face “terrible consequences,” describing the message not as a threat but as a clear warning.She said that taking reliable measures to prevent the recurrence of what she called a serious sovereignty violation would ultimately serve South Korea’s own preservation.Kim Yo-jong added that the North’s military leadership would strengthen vigilance along the border with South Korea.Her remarks came a day after Chung said that Seoul would review and pursue a partial restoration of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement, including no-fly zones.