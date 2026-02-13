S. Korean Citizens Recommended for Nobel Peace Prize

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean citizens who weathered the 2024 martial law crisis have been recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize.Seoul National University Professor Kim Eui-young said Thursday that several political scientists, including former and current leaders of the International Political Science Association(IPSA), submitted a recommendation to the Norwegian Nobel Committee last month proposing South Korea’s “citizen collective” as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.The recommenders described the public's contributions to the reversal of the martial law declaration as a “revolution of light” and a global model of overcoming constitutional crisis through nonviolent civic action.Kim, who chaired the organizing committee of the IPSA World Congress in Seoul in July of last year, submitted English-language materials to the Nobel Committee outlining the background and international significance of the so-called revolution.Kim said the world had watched in amazement as South Korea restored democracy within six months amid a global democratic backslide, crediting the democratic resilience of South Korea's citizenry.President Lee Jae Myung welcomed the news on social media, saying the greatness of South Korea had made the achievement possible.