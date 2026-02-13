Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korea Discusses Dukovany Project with New Czech Administration

Written: 2026-02-19 09:52:40Updated: 2026-02-19 10:00:04

S. Korea Discusses Dukovany Project with New Czech Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

The government discussed measures with the new Czech administration to ensure the smooth implementation of the Dukovany nuclear power plant project.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Wednesday that Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan visited the Czech capital, Prague, on Monday at the invitation of the Czech government and met with newly appointed Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

A South Korean consortium led by Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company is currently contracted to supply two reactors for the Dukovany site, a project valued at an estimated 26 trillion won, or roughly 18 billion U.S. dollars.

During the meeting, Kim conveyed President Lee Jae Myung’s congratulations on Babis' inauguration and delivered a letter from him.

Kim pledged Seoul’s full support for the Dukovany plant and expressed hope that bilateral cooperation would expand to a similar project in Temelin in the future.

Kim also met with Karel Havlicek, the Czech Republic's first deputy prime minister and minister of industry and trade, and agreed to establish a minister-level consultation body to support the Dukovany project.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >