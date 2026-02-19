Pres. Office Voices Hope for Inter-Korean Peaceful Coexistence after Kim Yo-jong Statement

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that the government hopes the two Koreas will move toward peaceful coexistence and growth following the release of a statement by Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.A presidential office spokesperson said on Thursday that the government hopes the two Koreas will avoid actions that heighten tensions along the border and work together to build peace.On Wednesday, South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said that Seoul would review and pursue a partial restoration of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement, including no-fly zones, to prevent future drone incursions.Kim Yo-jong welcomed Chung’s message in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, saying she highly appreciated Chung’s official acknowledgment of the South’s drone incursion into the North’s airspace, his expression of regret and his commitment to preventing recurrence.She said that such measures would ultimately serve South Korea’s own preservation and that North Korea's military leadership would strengthen vigilance along the border.