87 DP Lawmakers Call for Dropping Criminal Charges against Lee

Photo : YONHAP News

Eighty-seven lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party have begun a nationwide campaign calling for pending criminal charges against President Lee Jae Myung to be dropped.Participating lawmakers from Seoul held a news conference on Thursday, claiming that Lee is facing trials as a result of political vengeance by the ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol.The DP representatives also demanded a parliamentary probe into what they described as "fabricated indictments" against Lee.Lee faces five criminal trials on charges of election law violations and breach of trust related to a land development scandal, among others, although all such proceedings were suspended after he took office in June.The DP group said it plans to drum up support for their cause with news conferences scheduled in South Chungcheong Province on Monday, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Provicne on Wednesday, North Chungcheong Province on February 26, and Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province on March 4.