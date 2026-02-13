January Exports Reach Record High amid Upswing in Semiconductor, Automobile Shipments

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports in January set a record high for the month in the wake of an upswing in shipments of semiconductors and automobiles.Korea Customs Service data released Thursday showed exports totaled 65-point-eight billion U.S. dollars last month, up 33-point-eight percent year-on-year.Exports have risen for eight consecutive months since June.The semiconductor industry led the gains after posting 20-point-seven billion dollars worth of shipments, more than double the volume from a year earlier, and surpassing 20 billion dollars for the second straight month.Exports to China jumped by the largest margin of 46-point-eight percent on-year to 13-point-five billion dollars, while shipments to the United States rose 29-point-four percent to 12 billion dollars, expanding for two months in a row.Imports also increased eleven-point-six percent to 57-point-one billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of eight-point-seven billion dollars and a 12-month streak of being in the black.