N. Korea Showcases 600mm Nuclear-capable Multiple Rocket Launchers

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has showcased what it calls “nuclear-capable” multiple rocket launchers that can strike all of South Korea ahead of the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.The state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Thursday that a presentation ceremony was held in Pyongyang on Wednesday for the 600 millimeter-caliber rocket system.The report included photos of 50 carriers of the rocket launchers lined up in front of the April 25 House of Culture, which will host the country's biggest political gathering, noting that a key military supply company produced the 50 carriers over two months and presented them to the Ninth Party Congress.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the rocket launchers on site, describing them as the most powerful weapon in the world that has combined the precision and destructive capability of tactical ballistic missiles and the rapid-fire capability of multiple rocket launchers.Kim said there is no doubt that the most powerful striking capability is gained by reliable deterrence and vowed to continuously showcase the North's achievements in defense technology to geopolitical adversaries.