Seoul Court Sentences Former Pres. Yoon to Life in Prison for Heading Insurrection

Photo : Seoul Central District Court

A Seoul court has sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison for leading an insurrection tied to his declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024.The Seoul Central District Court issued the verdict on Thursday at a sentencing hearing that was broadcast live on national television.Ji Gui-yeon, the chief judge in Yoon’s trial, read out the ruling, saying that Yoon had actively led the insurrection, deploying troops to the National Assembly in an attempt to impede and paralyze its functions.Yoon was indicted in January last year on charges of leading an insurrection through his six-hour imposition of martial law.A prosecution team led by Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk, who investigated and prosecuted Yoon on charges of insurrection, had sought the death penalty for the former president.Yoon was accused of mobilizing troops and the police to seal off the National Assembly, thereby preventing lawmakers from voting down his decree, and ordering the arrest of the National Assembly speaker and the then leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties.