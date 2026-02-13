'The King's Warden' Tops Box Office over Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

"The King’s Warden” remained at the top of the box office over the Lunar New Year holiday.According to data released by the Korea Film Council, the historical drama directed by Jang Hang-jun attracted more than two-point-67 million moviegoers during the five-day period from February 14 to 18.Since its release earlier this month, the film has sold more than four-point-17 million tickets making it the biggest box office hit so far this year.The Joseon-era period piece tells the story of young King Dangjong, who is exiled to a remote village in Gangwon Province after being ousted by his uncle, and the bond he develops with the head of the village.Dangjong is played by K-pop idol-turned-actor Park Ji-hoon, and opposite him is Yoo Hae-jin, who takes on the role of Eom Heung-do, the village chief.The spy action film "Humint," starring Cho In-sung and Park Jung-min, came in second in terms of ticket sales during the cited period at 980-thousand."Choir of God,” directed by Kim Hyung-hyup and starring Park Si-hoo continued to draw audiences, coming in third with 130-thousand admissions, followed closely behind by "Number One," starring Choi Woo-sik and Jang Hye-jin, which sold 122-thousand tickets.