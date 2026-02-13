S. Korea's Nuclear Envoy Discusses Korean Peninsula Issues with US

Photo : Foreign Ministry

South Korea’s top nuclear envoy met with the acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea on Thursday to discuss pending issues between the two nations, including the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Thursday, Jeong Yeon-doo, vice minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence, and James Heller, charge d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. embassy in Seoul, agreed to maintain their communication going forward.During the meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul, the two sides discussed pending issues between Seoul and Washington, including the implementation of a joint fact sheet from the South Korea-U.S. summit and Korean Peninsula affairs.The foreign ministry noted, however, that the meeting differed from previous working-level consultations on North Korea policy coordination, which involved multiple government agencies.Heller told reporters that the possibility of a U.S. delegation visiting South Korea this month for security negotiations is under discussion.