Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

USFK, Chinese Fighter Jets Engage in Brief Standoff over Yellow Sea

Written: 2026-02-20 11:30:53Updated: 2026-02-20 11:38:37

USFK, Chinese Fighter Jets Engage in Brief Standoff over Yellow Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) and Chinese fighter jets engaged in a brief aerial standoff earlier this week after a large-scale U.S. air drill over the Yellow Sea prompted Beijing to scramble its fleet.

Military sources said Friday that about ten USFK F-16 fighter jets took off from Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday and flew over international waters to an area between the air defense identification zones of South Korea and China without entering overlapping airspace.

As U.S. jets approached China’s air defense identification zone, China reportedly dispatched its own fighter jets, leading to a temporary face-off but no clash.

USFK notified the South Korean military in advance of the exercise but did not provide specific details about its purpose or flight plans.

South Korea’s defense ministry declined to confirm details of the situation, saying only that South Korea and the USFK maintain a strong combined defense posture.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >