DP Chair Slams PPP Leader's Defense of Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Jung Chung-rae strongly criticized main opposition People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok for saying the presumption of innocence should apply to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, calling the remark “outrageous and reckless” and devoid of minimal decency and common sense.On Friday, during a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly, Jung questioned whether Jang had gone beyond calling for “Yoon Again” and was now effectively serving as Yoon’s spokesperson.The DP chair condemned Jang’s lack of historical awareness, misunderstanding of democracy, betrayal of public sentiment and disregard for constitutional principles, adding that Jang had turned his back on calls from the public and party members to sever ties with pro-Yoon forces.Jung argued that the People Power Party under Jang’s leadership, along with "insurrectionist" forces linked to Yoon, would be unable to avoid public judgment, urging the party to “come to its senses.”DP spokesperson Park Soo-hyun later told reporters that history might define the People Power Party’s stance as a “second insurrection.”Park also warned that no matter how many times the People Power Party rebrands itself, its identity as a party aligned with "insurrectionist forces" would be revealed.