Police Review Safety Measures ahead of BTS Comeback Show at Gwanghwamun Square

With approximately 260-thousand people expected to gather in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square for the BTS comeback concert on March 21, police have gone over safety precautions for the event.The review of crowd management and security measures ahead of the K-pop supergroup’s long-awaited performance took place Thursday during a meeting presided over by Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency chief Park Jeong-bo.The police plan to divide the venue into four sections corresponding to crowd density levels and manage the crowd as they would at a stadium, with dozens of makeshift fences and passageways.Authorities have asked Seoul Metro, the city-run subway operator, to have trains pass without stopping at the nearby stations of Gwanghwamun, Gyeongbokgung and City Hall.Traffic in the area will be restricted, and the timing of the restrictions will be announced via electronic road signs.Designated teams will be on the lookout for illegal acts such as attempts to obstruct ticket sales, the use of macros to obtain tickets unfairly, ticket scalping, sex crimes and theft.