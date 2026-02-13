Retail Sales Increase in 2025 for First Time in 4 Years

Photo : KBS News

Retail sales nationwide posted positive growth in 2025 for the first time in four years.According to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics on Friday, the figure increased zero-point-five percent year-on-year in 2025.Retail sales, a major indicator of domestic consumption trends, had declined every year since 2022.The rise in consumption was concentrated in Incheon, the central administrative city of Sejong and the southeastern city of Ulsan, where people spent more on automobiles, fuel, groceries and general merchandise.Industrial output, meanwhile, increased one-point-six percent on-year with semiconductors, electronic parts and transportation equipment leading the gains.Production in the service industry rose one-point-nine percent with the increase concentrated in the arts, sports, leisure, finance and insurance.Exports jumped three-point-six percent, employment expanded zero-point-two percentage point, and inflation rose an average of two-point-one percent nationwide.