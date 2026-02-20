Yoon Issues Public Apology after Receiving Life Sentence for Imposing Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a public apology on Friday, a day after he was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for leading an insurrection in 2024 by putting the country under martial law.Yoon said, in a statement released in the afternoon, that in 2024 he was trying to “save the country,” but due to his own shortcomings, he caused many setbacks and hardships for the people and for that he was deeply sorry.Yoon reiterated that his decision to declare emergency martial law on December 3 of that year was made for the country and the people, adding that he remains sincere about wanting to achieve the same purpose.With regard to the outcome of his first insurrection trial, the former leader said although he was not able to fully defend himself from “the political power of lies and agitation,” he continues to reject the special counsel’s claim that he declared martial law in an attempt to establish long-term power.Yoon also took issue with the court’s logic that because troops entered the National Assembly, it constituted an insurrection.Regarding whether or not to appeal, Yoon said he was very skeptical of whether he could wage a legal battle through an appeal at a time when the independence of the judiciary is not guaranteed, adding that it’s difficult to expect a ruling based on law and conscience.Yoon’s lawyers clarified that their client’s statement is just an expression of his current feelings and he has not yet expressed his intention to give up on an appeal.