Lee Attends Commissioning Ceremony, Stresses Military Must Serve People

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae Myung has attended a joint commissioning ceremony for the graduates of the nation’s military academies. The commander in chief told the junior officers to serve only the people, in the wake of a court ruling that sentenced his predecessor to life in prison for mobilizing troops in an attempt to paralyze the National Assembly in 2024.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Joint graduation and commissioning ceremony]Newly commissioned officers tossed their hats in the air, and fighter jets flew over the Gyeryongdae military headquarters in celebration.[Sound bite: Air Force flight ceremony]South Korea commissioned 558 second lieutenants on Friday in a joint ceremony for the Army, Navy and Air Force.Just a day earlier, the nation’s former commander in chief was sentenced to life in prison for mobilizing troops in a failed bid to paralyze the National Assembly in late 2024.As President Lee Jae Myung addressed the junior officers, wishing them well in their fledgling careers, he stressed that the events of December 3, 2024, must never happen again.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]“The military must thoroughly reflect on and sever its ties to the past to transform itself into a military that truly looks to the people.”Lee also promised to spur efforts to build what he called a “smart military.”[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]“If we fail to proactively prepare for the wars of the future, characterized by the integration of AI with manned-unmanned teaming, there is no future for a self-reliant national defense. To ensure that our newly commissioned officers become true leaders of a smart, elite force [that is ready for] the wars of the future, the government will spare no effort in investment, including the introduction of cutting-edge weapon systems.”Friday’s joint commissioning event came as the government plans to merge the Army, Navy and Air Force academies and establish a single institute.The initiative is a cornerstone of its defense reform campaign to foster future military leaders and promote “jointness” across the services against the evolving threats.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.