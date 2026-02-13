Japan Will Not Send Minister-Level Official to 'Takeshima Day' Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has decided to send a vice minister-level official to this year’s "Takeshima Day" ceremony, as in previous years, apparently demonstrating its commitment to improving relations with South Korea.Jiro Akama, minister in charge of territorial issues, announced at a press conference Friday that he would not attend the event in Shimane Prefecture on Sunday, but instead send Naoki Furukawa, the Cabinet Office's parliamentary vice minister.The Takeshima Day event has been held since 2013 to highlight Japan’s claim on the group of islets in the East Sea that are controlled by South Korea and known as Dokdo.Akama said the decision was made following internal government consultations, adding that they will continue to firmly assert the position that Takeshima is Japanese territory while also exploring effective methods for seeking a peaceful resolution.Before being elected to office, Takaichi made remarks about sending a higher level minister to Takeshima Day, raising questions about whether she would make such a move.Kyodo News said the government seemingly considered South Korea-Japan ties.Every year, Seoul has strongly protested Tokyo’s unjust claims to Dokdo and expressed regret over the dispatch of Japanese political officers to Takeshima-related events.