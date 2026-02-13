South Korea Considers Participating in NATO Initiative to Fund Weapons Aid to Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is considering ways to assist Ukraine in its defense against Russia, including participating in military support programs coordinated by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO).The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that the government is continuing to review and discuss various measures with NATO regarding Ukraine aid.The government is reportedly looking at participating in the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List(PURL), which focuses on delivering urgent, high-value equipment such as air defense systems designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles and advanced aircraft.PURL was launched by NATO in July last year to coordinate international aid to purchase weapons and provide support to Ukraine.Among non-NATO members part of the initiative are Australia and New Zealand, while Japan recently announced its intention to join.If South Korea decides to take part, it may still limit its support to non-lethal equipment.South Korea is already helping Ukraine with its participation in NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package(CAP) Trust Fund that provides urgent, non-lethal military aid, including fuel, medical supplies and protective gear.