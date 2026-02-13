Pres. Lee Orders Officials to Examine Loan Rules for Multi-Home Owners

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae Myung’s string of messages on regulating multiple home ownership is becoming more defined as he continues to urge a clampdown on speculation in the housing market. On Friday, the president instructed officials to examine refinancing and extending the maturity of loans for multi-home owners, including registered rental business operators.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: In his latest social media post on Friday, President Lee Jae Myung said he ordered the Cabinet and the presidential office to determine the current status of loan extensions and refinancing for existing landlords of multiple portfolios, and consider ways to regulate such procedures.The post was uploaded just a day after Lee reiterated his determination to push forward his policy campaign to stabilize the real estate market.Lee shared a news article reporting that financial authorities were considering applying the rent-to-interest(RTI) ratio when extending loans to rental business operators, but questioned why only the RTI rule was under review.Lee argued that extending or refinancing a loan after its maturity is equivalent to issuing a new loan.He suggested that extending or refinancing loans for existing multi-homeowners should be subject to the same lending restrictions as those for purchasing additional homes.Lee said if eliminating such loans were to cause excessive shock, the government could consider a phased approach, including allowing liquidation of half of the loans within a year or all loans within two years.As he continues to press on stabilizing housing prices in social media posts, Lee again emphasized in Friday’s post the need to dismantle what he described as a system driven by unearned real estate gains.With Lee’s orders, financial authorities are expected to revisit their regulations on granting loans to multi-home owners from square one.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.