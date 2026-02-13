Rival Parties Oppose Life Sentence for Yoon, but for Different Reasons

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Rival parties are criticizing the life sentence a Seoul court issued for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, but from very different perspectives. On Friday, a day after the court handed down the verdict, the head of the main opposition People Power Party lamented the ruling and said Yoon’s martial law action did not amount to an insurrection. Meanwhile, the head of the ruling Democratic Party slammed the court for handing down a lighter-than-expected sentence, pledging full speed ahead on judiciary reform.Our Koo Heejin has the details.Report: A day after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to life in prison for leading an insurrection, main opposition People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok said he felt “saddened and devastated” by the ruling.Jang said Friday during a press conference at the National Assembly that it was only a lower court ruling and the presumption of innocence must apply to everyone without exception.The party chair dismissed calls from reformist members within the party to sever ties with Yoon, saying repeated demands for an apology and a break with the former president would only sow the seeds of division.Jang said the party had consistently maintained that Yoon’s martial law declaration did not, in itself, amount to insurrection, and that the Seoul Central District Court had failed to provide sufficient grounds to overturn that stance.On the other side of the aisle, ruling Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae condemned Jang for saying the presumption of innocence should apply to former President Yoon, dubbing his response “outrageous and reckless” and devoid of minimal decency and common sense.On Friday, during a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly, Jung questioned whether Jang had gone beyond calling for “Yoon Again” and was now effectively serving as Yoon’s spokesperson.Jung also blasted the court’s verdict, calling it was “reckless and irresponsible” not to impose the death penalty as requested by the special prosecution team.He said the life sentence appears to indicate a historical regression of judicial justice and that his party will push ahead with judicial reforms, including increasing the number of justices, defining the crime of perverting the course justice, and introducing a trial petition system.Still, both Jang and Jung have to overcome internal party strife, as not all party members are on board — whether it be with Jang’s unconditional support for Yoon or Jung’s pledge to push ahead with judicial reforms.Koo Heejin, KBS World Radio News.