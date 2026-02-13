Outstanding Household Credit Rises by 14 Trillion Won in Q4

Photo : YONHAP News

Outstanding household credit in the October-to-December period last year increased by 14 trillion won, or around nine-point-seven billion U.S. dollars quarter-on-quarter, with growth in home-backed loans slowing amid tightened lending regulations.According to data from the Bank of Korea on Friday, the figure tentatively stood at a record high of one-point-98 quadrillion won as of late December, up 14 trillion won.Household credit refers to credit purchases and loans extended to households by financial institutions.Of the total household credit, outstanding debt reached one-point-85 quadrillion won after an increase of eleven-point-one trillion won from three months earlier.In the wake of the government’s efforts to curb soaring housing prices, which include tightened lending rules, the margin of growth in home-backed loans dropped from 12-point-four trillion won in the third quarter to seven-point-three trillion won.Credit purchases, on the other hand, climbed two-point-eight trillion won on-quarter to 126 trillion won, slowing from a two-point-nine-trillion won rise in the third quarter.