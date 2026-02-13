USFK, Chinese Jets in Brief Standoff over Yellow Sea during Rare US Aerial Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) and Chinese fighter jets were in a brief standoff over the Yellow Sea earlier in the week, after Beijing deployed the jets in response to the U.S. Air Force’s rare aerial exercise over the waters.According to military sources, approximately ten F-16 fighter jets took off from the USFK’s Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday, and flew over international waters between South Korea’s and China’s respective air defense identification zones.Though air defense identification zones are established arbitrarily and are not the same as territorial airspace, it is customary for countries to provide advance notice when one side’s military planes are expected to approach the other’s air defense zone.The Chinese military scrambled to dispatch its fighter jets after the U.S. aircraft came close to the country’s air defense zone, but the tensions did not result in any clashes and neither side violated the defense zones.USFK reportedly notified the South Korean military in advance, but did not provide details on the purpose of the exercise.A unilateral aerial drill by USFK near China’s air defense zone is considered a rare event, and it is believed to be part of Washington’s plan to keep Beijing in check through strategic flexibility in the mobilization of American troops on the Korean Peninsula.