Ministries Sign Document on Seoul's Efforts to Win Canadian Submarine Project

South Korean government ministries and agencies signed an official document on Friday to confirm Seoul's support for efforts to win a major Canadian submarine procurement project estimated to be worth a maximum 60 trillion won, or around 41 billion U.S. dollars.The document signing was attended by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA), the Navy and the ministries of national defense, foreign affairs, trade, industry and resources, science and ICT, and climate, energy and environment.The parties promised to give support to industrial cooperation projects proposed by the presidential office and the relevant ministries in a bid to help a consortium of Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries win the submarine procurement project.The South Korean consortium is one of the two final contenders, alongside Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project to replace the Victoria-class submarines of the Royal Canadian Navy.Ottawa has said it would consider contributions to its economy as a major factor in the evaluations, along with the submarine's capabilities, delivery speed and price.