FTC to Pursue Sanctions against Flour Manufacturers in Price-Fixing Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The state antitrust regulator has completed an investigation into alleged price fixing by domestic flour manufacturers and plans to pursue sanctions.The seven companies targeted in the Fair Trade Commission(FTC) probe are Daesun Flour Mills, Daehan Flour Mills, Sajo DongA One, Samyang, Samhwa Flour Mills, CJ Cheiljedang and Hantop.The FTC inspectors believe the firms, which collectively make up 88 percent of the business-to-business market, colluded to fix prices of flour products and manipulate market supply for six years between November 2019 and October 2025.The inspectors estimated that together the companies unfairly generated five-point-eight trillion won, or around four billion U.S. dollars, and advised the FTC to issue a corrective order and impose penalties.Under the law, a penalty can equal up to 20 percent of relevant revenue.The inspectors also submitted an investigation report to a committee that is expected to make a final decision following procedures to guarantee the companies’ right to defend themselves and to conduct an additional review.