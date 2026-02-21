US Supreme Court Rules Trump's Global Tariffs Unlawful

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump’s global tariffs, ruling that the emergency measures exceeded his authority. The decision, expected to carry significant consequences for international trade and financial markets, prompted Trump to authorize a temporary ten percent tariff increase to replace the duties invalidated by the court. Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday found, in a six-to-three decision, that U.S. President Donald Trump unlawfully invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, to impose tariffs.The decision follows earlier rulings by federal district and appellate courts that also found the tariffs unlawful.In its opinion, the Supreme Court clarified that the 1977 statute, designed for use during national emergencies, does not grant the president authority to impose tariffs.Speaking at a news conference shortly after the decision was announced, Trump described the ruling as “deeply disappointing” and said his administration would pursue alternative avenues under existing trade laws to maintain tariffs.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"Foreign countries that have been ripping us off for years are ecstatic, they're so happy. And they're dancing in the streets but they won't be dancing for long. That I can assure you."Later Friday, the president announced via social media that he had signed an executive order imposing a ten percent tariff on all countries, with a White House fact sheet stating that the measure will take effect Tuesday.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"We're doing something in a very powerful way, and we're using things that some people thought we should have used in the first place. But it's more complicated, it's a little more complicated, the process takes a little more time but the end result is going to get us more money."The new measure was enacted under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to temporarily impose tariffs or quotas for up to 150 days to address large and serious U.S. trade deficits.Unlike the IEEPA, which is tied to national emergency powers, Section 122 is a trade-specific statute that explicitly provides limited authority to adjust imports in response to balance-of-payments concerns.Following the ruling, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, however. expressed confidence that trade deals negotiated by Trump would remain in effect.He stated on Friday his office would launch several new investigations ​under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 on unfair trade practices to deal with unjustifiable, unreasonable, discriminatory, and burdensome acts, policies, and practices by many trading partners, a category likely to include South Korea.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.